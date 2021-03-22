Home Photos Feature Photos Students making the poster, founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in...PhotosFeature PhotosStudents making the poster, founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with 23rd March Pakistan Resolution Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 9:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-220321 LAHORE: March 22 - Students making the poster, founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with 23rd March Pakistan Resolution. APP Photo by Ashraf ChALSO READ Students of Mèlange Beauty Lounge & Institute (Project of STEP) perform Pakistan Resolution Theme MakeupRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMarch 23: A day after which Iqbal’s dream & Quaid’s struggle materializedA view of newly installed frame to be used for the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on ExpresswayAn artist giving final touch of a statue of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah