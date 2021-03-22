Students making the poster, founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with 23rd March Pakistan Resolution
APP16-220321 LAHORE: March 22 - Students making the poster, founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with 23rd March Pakistan Resolution. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  Students of Mèlange Beauty Lounge & Institute (Project of STEP) perform Pakistan Resolution Theme Makeup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR