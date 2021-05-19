Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of Press Club Wed, 19 May 2021, 9:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-1905-21 HYDERABAD: May 19 Students holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of Press Club. APP photo by Akram Ali APP45-1905-21HYDERABAD: May 19 Students holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of Press Club. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) holding a protest demonstration in front of Press Club against the destruction of the media offices, killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of Press Club People from different walks of life holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza Members are Pakistan Artist Equity participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in front of Press Club Paid Advertisements