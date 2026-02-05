Thursday, February 5, 2026
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureStudents holding a play cards depicting solidarity with the people of Kashmir...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Students holding a play cards depicting solidarity with the people of Kashmir during a rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day at Thandi Sarak.

APP36-050226 HYDERABAD: February 05 – Students holding a play cards depicting solidarity with the people of Kashmir during a rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day at Thandi Sarak. APP/FHN/ABB
5
- Advertisement -
Students holding a play cards depicting solidarity with the people of Kashmir during a rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day at Thandi Sarak.
APP36-050226
HYDERABAD: February 05 –
Students holding a play cards depicting solidarity with the people of Kashmir during a rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day at Thandi Sarak.
APP37-050226
HYDERABAD: February 05 – Members of Pakistan Defense Peace Movement participating in solidarity rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day at Press Club Road. APP/FHN/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan