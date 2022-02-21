Students from Government Girls College Qilla Saifullah, visiting Senate Museum at Parliament House

APP27-210222 ISLAMABAD: February 21 - Students from Government Girls College Qilla Saifullah, visiting Senate Museum at Parliament House. APP
ISLAMABAD
APP28-210222 ISLAMABAD: February 21 – A group photograph of students from Government Girls College Qilla Saifullah, in the Senate Hall at Parliament House. APP

Students performing in tableau on stage during certificate distribution ceremony of Awais Education School System at Qasimabad

Students visiting a Caravan Science Lab arranged by Pakistan Science Foundation at Pakistan Academy of Letters

Students performing in drama on stage during Theatre Night Program 2022 at City School Jinnah Campus, Qasimabad.

February 20 - Students attempting question paper of Presidential Initiative Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PAIC) Grand Entrance Exam 2022 organized by Salyani Welfare International Trust at National Stadium

Students performing play during Paighaam Pakistan conference for promotion of interfaith harmony and tolerance in society at Muslim Boys High School

A group photo of the students of Govt. College F-block with MPA Semabia Tahia and Principal Iram Ashar during oat taking ceremony of Govt. College F-Block Students Council

Students participating in handicraft competition during district & divisional level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program at Arts Council

foreign office pakistan

Pakistan condemns hijab ban on Muslim students in Indian state of Karnataka

Students of Royal Cambridge School wearing the Kashmiri flag mask during a rally in solidarity with Kashmiris on Kashmiri Solidarity Day

Students on the way back from college might cause accident due to overloaded motorcycle.

Students of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Govt. Girls Degree College participating in tug-of-war competition during Sindh College Games 2nd Phase at BNB GDC Larkana.

