Home Photos Feature Photos Students from different institutes participating in painting competition organized by Punjab Council...PhotosFeature PhotosStudents from different institutes participating in painting competition organized by Punjab Council of Arts at Arts Council Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 7:08 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-080321 MULTAN: March 08 - Students from different institutes participating in painting competition organized by Punjab Council of Arts at Arts Council. APP photo by Safdar AbbasAPP18-080321MULTAN: March 08 – Students from different institutes participating in painting competition organized by Punjab Council of Arts at Arts Council. APP photo by Safdar AbbasALSO READ Sheema Kirmani a rights activist performing dance during 2nd Women Conference ahead to mark Worlds Women Day at Arts Council of PakistanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA large number of Madrasa students participating in a rally on the eve of International Womens Day at Kulsoom ChowkSheema Kirmani a rights activist performing dance during 2nd Women Conference ahead to mark Worlds Women Day at Arts Council of PakistanA female athlete participating in power lifting competition on the last day of the first Quaid-e-Azam Und Davis Championship organized by Sports Board Punjab