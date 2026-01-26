Monday, January 26, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosStudents from county schools and colleges take part in various sports during...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Students from county schools and colleges take part in various sports during GALA 2026 at WAPDA Ground

Students from county schools and colleges take part in various sports during GALA 2026 at WAPDA Ground
APP48-250126 HYDERABAD: January 25 – Students from county schools and colleges take part in various sports during GALA 2026 at WAPDA Ground. APP/AKS/FHA
7
- Advertisement -
Students from county schools and colleges take part in various sports during GALA 2026 at WAPDA Ground
APP48-250126
HYDERABAD
Students from county schools and colleges take part in various sports during GALA 2026 at WAPDA Ground
APP49-250126
HYDERABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan