Home Photos Feature Photos Students capturing the moments in front of displayed stuff during painting exhibition... PhotosFeature Photos Students capturing the moments in front of displayed stuff during painting exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at RC School Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 6:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-030221 HYDERABAD: February 03 Students capturing the moments in front of displayed stuff during painting exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at RC School. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Students on the way to school in Korangi area after reopening of Primary Schools in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students participating in a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day outside Press Club Students viewing the displayed stuff during painting exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at RC School Impartial plebiscite on Kashmir remains Pakistan’s ultimate objective: FM