Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students attending class while wearing facemask as all educational activities resume across KP amid strict implementation of COVID SOPs at Education Links System School Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 3:38 PM

APP12-010221 PESHAWAR: February 01 Students being sanitized in the school as part of SOPs during all educational activities resume across KP amid strict implementation of COVID SOPs at Government Girls Middle School Lahori Gate. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP11-010221 APP12-010221