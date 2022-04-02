PhotosFeature Photos Students are viewing the models during science & art exhibition at Piggott Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School Sat, 2 Apr 2022, 4:56 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP01-020422 HYDERABAD: April 02 Students are viewing the models during science & art exhibition at Piggott Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School. APP photo by Farhan khan HYDERABAD APP02-020422 HYDERABAD: April 02 Students are viewing the models during science & art exhibition at Piggott Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School. APP photo by Farhan khan APP03-020422 HYDERABAD: April 02 Students are viewing the models during science & art exhibition at Piggott Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School. APP photo by Farhan khan