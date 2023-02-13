Students are taking oath ceremony during their enrollment in MBBS programs in University Medical and Dentel College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad

Students are taking oath ceremony during their enrollment in MBBS programs in University Medical and Dentel College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad
APP20-130223 FAISALABAD: February 13 - Students are taking oath ceremony during their enrollment in MBBS programs in University Medical and Dentel College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad. APP/TWR/MAF/MOS
Students are taking oath ceremony during their enrollment in MBBS programs in University Medical and Dentel College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad
APP20-130223 FAISALABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Director Colleges Professor Ahmed Bux Bhutto giving away trophy to winner athletes of Javelin Throw and 200 meters race to Govt. Girls Degree College Madeji team during prize distribution ceremony of 5th Sindh College Games 2023 at PTS Ground

Director Colleges Professor Ahmed Bux Bhutto giving away trophy to winner athletes of Javelin Throw and 200 meters race to Govt. Girls Degree College...

Prize winners with their awards and certificates of essay reading contest pose for group photo with chief guest Dr Waheed Ahmed, Principal Saadia Ibrar and others after the intercollegiate competition at Model College for girls’ I/8-3 in Federal Capital

Prize winners with their awards and certificates of essay reading contest pose for group photo with chief guest Dr Waheed Ahmed, Principal Saadia Ibrar...

Students and visitors viewing the displayed paintings and different Arts work during the Master of Visual Art Artists exhibition (Degree Show 2022) by National College of Arts

Students and visitors viewing the displayed paintings and different Arts work during the Master of Visual Art Artists exhibition (Degree Show 2022) by National...

Students of English Debate Competition pose for group photo with renowned poet and intellectual Harris Khaleeq in a ceremony at Islamabad Model College for girls F7/2

Students of English Debate Competition pose for group photo with renowned poet and intellectual Harris Khaleeq in a ceremony at Islamabad Model College for...

Students are performing in comedy drama competition at Islamabad Model College for girls F6/2 held in connection with intercollegiate ceremony

Students are performing in comedy drama competition at Islamabad Model College for girls F6/2 held in connection with intercollegiate ceremony

Female students performing folk dance during opening ceremony of 5th Sindh College Games 2023 at Government Boys Degree College Ground

Female students performing folk dance during opening ceremony of 5th Sindh College Games 2023 at Government Boys Degree College Ground

Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad distributing Degrees among students during 12th Convocation 2022 of The Virtual University (VU)

Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad distributing Degrees among students during 12th Convocation 2022 of The Virtual University (VU)

A view of netball final match between PNF Academy and Shah Latif Girls College during Hyderabad Girl’s Netball Cup 2022 at Shah Latif Girl’s College

A view of netball final match between PNF Academy and Shah Latif Girls College during Hyderabad Girl’s Netball Cup 2022 at Shah Latif Girl’s...

Chief Guest Jameel Ahmed Soomro Political Secretary to PPP Chairman inauguration the Inter University Sports Gala 2022 at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Cricket Stadium at Chandika Medical College

Chief Guest Jameel Ahmed Soomro Political Secretary to PPP Chairman inauguration the Inter University Sports Gala 2022 at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Cricket Stadium at...

Students of Agriculture College are presenting their sugarcane scooping machine model to the viewers during Lok Mela organized by PHA

Students of Agriculture College are presenting their sugarcane scooping machine model to the viewers during Lok Mela organized by PHA

A man travelling on a traditional ride (Tanga Ghora) at College Road

A man travelling on a traditional ride (Tanga Ghora) at College Road

A student presenting her poetry during Iqbal Poetry Comparison during Iqbal Day at Government Girls Degree College

A student presenting her poetry during Iqbal Poetry Comparison during Iqbal Day at Government Girls Degree College