Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Students are performing in tableau during an event organized to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Sargodha Arts Council

Students are performing in tableau during an event organized to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Sargodha Arts Council
APP40-050224 SARGODHA: February 05 - Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (R) Shoaib Ali addressing in a function organized to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Sargodha Arts Council. APP/HSD/TZD
Students are performing in tableau during an event organized to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Sargodha Arts Council
APP36-050224
SARGODHAStudents are performing in tableau during an event organized to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Sargodha Arts Council

Students are performing in tableau during an event organized to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Sargodha Arts Council

Students are performing in tableau during an event organized to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at Sargodha Arts Council

APP41-050224
SARGODHA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services