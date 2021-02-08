Home Photos Feature Photos Students are busy in solving question papers during MA/MSC Semester 2 Paper... PhotosFeature Photos Students are busy in solving question papers during MA/MSC Semester 2 Paper at SBBWU Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 10:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-060221 PESHAWAR: February 08 - Students are busy in solving question papers during MA/MSC Semester 2 Paper at SBBWU. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Students being sanitize who arrive for MA/MSC Semester 2 Paper at entrance gate of SBBWU RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students are busy in solving question papers during MA/MSC Semester 2 Paper at SBBWU Students being sanitize who arrive for MA/MSC Semester 2 Paper at entrance gate of SBBWU