Thursday, December 11, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosStudents and faculty from the Department of Physics, University of Lahore, visit...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Students and faculty from the Department of Physics, University of Lahore, visit the Senate Museum at Parliament House

Students and faculty from the Department of Physics, University of Lahore, visit the Senate Museum at Parliament House
APP35-111225 ISLAMABAD: December 11 – Students and faculty from the Department of Physics, University of Lahore, visit the Senate Museum at Parliament House. APP/ABB/SSH
2
- Advertisement -
Students and faculty from the Department of Physics, University of Lahore, visit the Senate Museum at Parliament House
APP35-111225
ISLAMABAD
Students and faculty from the Department of Physics, University of Lahore, visit the Senate Museum at Parliament House
APP36-111225
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan