Home Photos General Coverage Photos Student and members of civil society participating in candle light vigil in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Student and members of civil society participating in candle light vigil in memory of the martyr students and 11 colliers of Hazara community members in the Maach area of Balochistan Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 7:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-080121 KARACHI: January 08 Student and members of civil society participating in candle light vigil in memory of the martyr students and 11 colliers of Hazara community members in the Maach area of Balochistan. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP41-080121 ALSO READ Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) protest against the killing of 11 colliers of Hazara community outside Governor House RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Activists of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) protest against the killing of 11 colliers of Hazara community outside Governor House A large number of people stage a sit-in at Qissa Khawani Bazar to condemn killing of colliers from Hazara community in Maach are of... A large number of people stage a sit-in at Qissa Khawani Bazar to condemn killing of colliers from Hazara community in Maach are of...