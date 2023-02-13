PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Station Director Radio Pakistan, Syeda Effat Jabbar giving souvenir to Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Advocate Sawal Nazir during a function of World Radio Day at Radio Pakistan Peshawar Station Mon, 13 Feb 2023, 5:55 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP14-130223 PESHAWAR: February 13 - Station Director Radio Pakistan, Syeda Effat Jabbar giving souvenir to Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Advocate Sawal Nazir during a function of World Radio Day at Radio Pakistan Peshawar Station. APP/SYR/MAF/MOS APP14-130223 PESHAWAR