Home Photos General Coverage Photos Statement By Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative Of Pakistan to the UN... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Statement By Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative Of Pakistan to the UN and President Of UN ECOSOC at the side event of the 77th UNESCAP Session – “Debt Relief In The Aftermath Of The Pandemic: How Can Regional Dialogue Help? Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 7:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-280421 NEW YORK: April 28 - Statement By Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative Of Pakistan to the UN and President Of UN ECOSOC at the side event of the 77th UNESCAP Session - "Debt Relief In The Aftermath Of The Pandemic: How Can Regional Dialogue Help?. APP APP22-280421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tarin seeks support to stimulate economic recovery amid Covid-19 ECOSOC chief urges global solidarity for recovery from Covid-wreaked devastation PM for enhanced cooperation to mitigate socio-economic impacts of Covid