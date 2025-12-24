Wednesday, December 24, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosState Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheel Das Kohistani addresses...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheel Das Kohistani addresses on the eve of the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at Sindhi Muslim Society.

APP54-241225 HYDERABAD: December 24 – State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheel Das Kohistani addresses on the eve of the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at Sindhi Muslim Society. APP/AKS/ABB
1
- Advertisement -
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheel Das Kohistani addresses on the eve of the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at Sindhi Muslim Society.
APP54-241225
HYDERABAD: December 24 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan