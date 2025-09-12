Friday, September 12, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosStagnant sewage water after overflow create a deep hole on Millat Road,...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Stagnant sewage water after overflow create a deep hole on Millat Road, choking traffic flow and spotlighting glaring civic negligence

Stagnant sewage water after overflow create a deep hole on Millat Road, choking traffic flow and spotlighting glaring civic negligence
APP01-120925 FAISALABAD: September 12 – Stagnant sewage water after overflow create a deep hole on Millat Road, choking traffic flow and spotlighting glaring civic negligence. APP/TWR/MAF/FHA/SSH
4
- Advertisement -
Stagnant sewage water after overflow create a deep hole on Millat Road, choking traffic flow and spotlighting glaring civic negligence
APP01-120925
FAISALABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan