Home Photos Staffers spraying and cleaning the players dugout to ensure the disinfectant the... PhotosSports Photos Staffers spraying and cleaning the players dugout to ensure the disinfectant the COVID-19 virus before the start of Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Sat, 13 Feb 2021, 5:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-130221 LAHORE: February 13 - Staffers spraying and cleaning the players dugout to ensure the disinfectant the COVID-19 virus before the start of Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Rana Imran APP24-130221 ALSO READ Scoreboards in first T20 between Pakistan and South Africa RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MoHR portal to help learning rights Nations unprecedented resolve under NCOC helps overcome contagion outbreak Muhamamd Rizwan: First Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman to score century across all formats