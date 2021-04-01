Staffers of TMA repairing street light at Pul Mouj Darya flyover
APP23-010421 MULTAN: April 01 - Staffers of TMA repairing street light at Pul Mouj Darya flyover. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP23-010421

ALSO READ  Rescue staffers demonstrating their skills during a mock exercise to cope with emergency at airport

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR