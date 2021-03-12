Home Photos Feature Photos Staffers of Municipal Corporation cleaning a blocked Nullah at Kuri Road for...PhotosFeature PhotosStaffers of Municipal Corporation cleaning a blocked Nullah at Kuri Road for the smooth flow of water Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 6:40 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-120321 RAWALPINDI: March 12 - Staffers of Municipal Corporation cleaning a blocked Nullah at Kuri Road for the smooth flow of water. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP19-120321ALSO READ Railway staffers repairing the rail tracks at Sethi Town areaRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORRailway staffers repairing the rail tracks at Sethi Town areaStaffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad areaStaffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad areas