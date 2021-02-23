SSP Operation Yasir Afridi along with Qissa Khuwani shopkeepers participating in awareness walk against drugs at Qissa Khuwani Bazaar
APP27-230221 PESHAWAR: February 23 - SSP Operation Yasir Afridi along with Qissa Khuwani shopkeepers participating in awareness walk against drugs at Qissa Khuwani Bazaar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

