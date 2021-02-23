Home Photos Feature Photos SSP Operation Yasir Afridi along with Qissa Khuwani shopkeepers participating in awareness...PhotosFeature PhotosSSP Operation Yasir Afridi along with Qissa Khuwani shopkeepers participating in awareness walk against drugs at Qissa Khuwani Bazaar Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 8:53 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-230221 PESHAWAR: February 23 - SSP Operation Yasir Afridi along with Qissa Khuwani shopkeepers participating in awareness walk against drugs at Qissa Khuwani Bazaar. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOREnforcement officers Local Government TMA Town-2 Zeeshan Murtaza and Arbab Mir Alam Khan giving awareness pamphlets to shopkeepers during awareness walk at Warsak RoadEnforcement officers Local Government TMA Town-2 Zeeshan Murtaza and Arbab Mir Alam Khan leading awareness walk against using plastic shopping bags at Warsak RoadOfficials of Directorate of Custom Intelligence and Investigation burn seized drugs in Custom Warehouse Hala Naka