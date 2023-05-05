Spectators enjoying watching the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP38-050523 KARACHI: May 05 - Pakistan's captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
Spectators enjoying watching the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP31-050523 KARACHI
Spectators enjoying watching the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP37-050523 KARACHI
Spectators enjoying watching the fourth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP38-050523 KARACHI
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq is clean bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne (not pictured) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq is clean bowled by New Zealand’s Adam Milne (not pictured) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New...

Pakistani player Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistani player Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Players in action during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Players in action during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Fakhar-Zaman

Fakhar Zaman hits ton to guide Pakistan to win against New Zealand

Pakistani batter skips from a bouncer delivery during the first One Day International (ODI) match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani batter skips from a bouncer delivery during the first One Day International (ODI) match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket...

The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium

The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket...

The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players were seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium

The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players were seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket...

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham speaks during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. On the eve of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan

New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham speaks during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. On the eve of their first one-day...

Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players taking part in a practice session at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players taking part in a practice session at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of 5th T-20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of 5th T-20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of heavy hailstorm that disrupted the 3rd T-20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket team at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

A view of heavy hailstorm that disrupted the 3rd T-20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket team at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying the 3rd T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying the 3rd T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium