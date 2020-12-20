Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar giving winning trophy to the Master Paints polo team during prize distribution ceremony of Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate new University in Swabi soon: Speaker NA Asad Qaiser



#APPNews @AsadQaiserPTI @NAofPakistan @NASpeakerPK @ImranKhanPTI @ptioswabi



https://www.app.com.pk/national/pm-imran-khan-to-inaugurate-new-university-in-swabi-soon-speaker-na-asad-qaiser/ via @appcsocialmedia