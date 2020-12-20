Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar giving winning trophy to the Master Paints polo team during prize distribution ceremony of Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020
Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar giving winning trophy to the Master Paints polo team during prize distribution ceremony of Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020. APP photo by Rana Imran
