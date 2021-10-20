PhotosSports Photos Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0 Wed, 20 Oct 2021, 11:00 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP82-201021 LAHORE: October 20 - Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP82-201021 LAHORE APP83-201021 LAHORE: October 20 – Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP81-201021 LAHORE: October 20 – Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari