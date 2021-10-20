Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0

Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0
APP82-201021 LAHORE: October 20 - Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP82-201021 LAHORE
APP83-201021 LAHORE: October 20 – Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP81-201021 LAHORE: October 20 – Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR