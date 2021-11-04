Players struggling to get hold on the ball in hockey match between KPK and Punjab teams during Inter-Provincial Womens Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium

Players struggling to get hold on the ball in hockey match between KPK and Punjab teams during Inter-Provincial Womens Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium
APP21-041121 LAHORE: November 04 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in hockey match between KPK and Punjab teams during Inter-Provincial Womens Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Amir Khan
APP21-041121 LAHORE:
APP22-041121 LAHORE: November 04 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball in hockey match between KPK and Punjab teams during Inter-Provincial Womens Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Amir Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match played between Chow Cheese and Total Nutrition teams for Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 Day-2 at Jinnah Polo Fields. Happy Cow Cheese beat Total Nutrition by 8-2 and qualifies for next round

Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match played between Chow Cheese and Total Nutrition teams for Happy Cow Cheese Polo...

Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match between Balochistan and KPK teams during Inter-Provincial Womens Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium

Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match between Balochistan and KPK teams during Inter-Provincial Womens Hockey Championship played at National...

Players of Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball in the final of the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo 2021 at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground. Habib Metro Lions polo team won the match by 14/03

Players of Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball in the final of the Shaukat Khanum Pink...

Female polo players trying to get hold on the ball during the All Women Exhibition polo match at Lahore Polo Club.

Female polo players trying to get hold on the ball during the All Women Exhibition polo match at Lahore Polo Club.

Batsman just after hitting ball in the 2nd day cricket match playing between Balochistan and Southern Punjab teams during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 played at Multan Cricket Stadium

Batsman just after hitting ball in the 2nd day cricket match playing between Balochistan and Southern Punjab teams during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 played at...

Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match playing between Jageer Basin and Gilgit-01 polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground Gilgit

Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match playing between Jageer Basin and Gilgit-01 polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo...

Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium. WAPDA won the match by 4-0

Players struggling to hold on the ball during the final hockey match between WAPDA and Punjab Colour teams during First Chief Minister Five A-Side...

Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium

Players struggling to hold on the ball during hockey match for First Chief Minister Five A-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium

Inter- District Sports Tournament organized by the Department of Education the hockey match between Samasta and Ahmadpur are playing at the stadium

Inter- District Sports Tournament organized by the Department of Education the hockey match between Samasta and Ahmadpur are playing at the stadium

September 29  Players of Ahmad Pur Sharqia and Mehar Nagar teams in action during hockey match at Stadium

September 29  Players of Ahmad Pur Sharqia and Mehar Nagar teams in action during hockey match at Stadium

A view of Final hockey match as a player hit the ball into the goal during the match between port Qasim Karachi and DHA Sargodha Hockey teams for All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament Organized by ABJ Hockey Academy played at Hockey Stadium

A view of Final hockey match as a player hit the ball into the goal during the match between port Qasim Karachi and...

A view of hockey match as a player hitting the ball during the match between Port Qasim Karachi and ABJ Academy Sargodha Hockey teams for All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament. Port Qasim Karachi wins the Match by 5-3, organized by ABJ Hockey Academy played at Hockey Stadium

A view of hockey match as a player hitting the ball during the match between Port Qasim Karachi and ABJ Academy Sargodha Hockey teams...