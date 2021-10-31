PhotosSports Photos Players of Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball in the final of the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo 2021 at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground. Habib Metro Lions polo team won the match by 14/03 Sun, 31 Oct 2021, 7:23 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP26-311021 LAHORE: October 31 - Players of Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo teams struggling to get hold on the ball in the final of the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo 2021 at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground. Habib Metro Lions polo team won the match by 14/03. APP photo by Rana Imran APP26-311021 LAHORE