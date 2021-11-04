PhotosSports Photos Players in action during cricket match playing between Beacon House College & FGEI Degree College during Allama Iqbal Cricket Tournament 2021 by District Administration at Niaz Stadium Fri, 5 Nov 2021, 12:20 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP41-041121 HYDERABAD: November 04 Players in action during cricket match playing between Beacon House College & FGEI Degree College during Allama Iqbal Cricket Tournament 2021 by District Administration at Niaz Stadium. APP photo by Akram Ali APP41-041121 HYDERABAD: