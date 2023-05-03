Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq is clean bowled by New Zealand’s Adam Milne (not pictured) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

APP64-030523 KARACHI: May 03 - Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq is clean bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne (not pictured) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
Ambassador Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to Pakistan addressing Press Conference along with Pakistani Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed about Nelson Mandela talent hunt program at the National Stadium

Pakistani player Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand’s player plays a shot during a practice session ahead of their 3rd One Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan at National Cricket Stadium

New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham, left and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam pose for a photo with the trophy of One-Day International Cricket match series

Karachi Kings' Shoaib Malik received Man of the Match Award after Wining against Multan Sultans during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match at the National Stadium

Spectators enjoying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium

Karachi Kings' Tayyab Tahir plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium

Karachi Kings' Matthew Wade plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium

Spectators enjoying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is clean bowled by Islamabad United's Hassan Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi's Saim Ayub is being clean bowled by Islamabad United's Mubasir Khan (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match at the National Stadium

Karachi Kings' Captain Imad Wasim Received Player of the Match Award after Win during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium

