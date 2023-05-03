PhotosSports Photos Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq is clean bowled by New Zealand’s Adam Milne (not pictured) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Wed, 3 May 2023, 11:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP64-030523 KARACHI: May 03 - Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq is clean bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne (not pictured) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA APP64-030523 KARACHI APP65-030523 KARACHI Sponsored Ad