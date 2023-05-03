PhotosSports Photos Pakistani player Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Wed, 3 May 2023, 10:33 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP38-030523 KARACHI: May 03 – Pakistani player Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/MAF/TZD/MOS APP38-030523 KARACHI APP39-030523 KARACHI APP40-030523 KARACHI APP51-030523 KARACHI: May 03 – Pakistani player Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/MAF/TZD/MOS Sponsored Ad