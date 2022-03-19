PhotosSports Photos Pakistan cricket team is busy in net practice session ahead of third test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi stadium Sat, 19 Mar 2022, 11:24 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP41-190322 LAHORE: March 19 - Pakistan cricket team is busy in net practice session ahead of third test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi stadium. APP photo by Rana Imran LAHORE APP42-190322 LAHORE: March 19 Australian cricket team is busy in net practice session ahead of third test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi stadium. APP photo by Rana Imran