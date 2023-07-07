Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Babar Azam along with others players during a practice session at the National Stadium , ahead of their tour to Sri Lanka for the two test match series

Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Babar Azam along with others players during a practice session at the National Stadium , ahead of their tour to Sri Lanka for the two test match series
APP63-070723 KARACHI: July 07 - Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Babar Azam along with others players during a practice session at the National Stadium , ahead of their tour to Sri Lanka for the two test match series. APP/AMH/ ABB
Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Babar Azam along with others players during a practice session at the National Stadium , ahead of their tour to Sri Lanka for the two test match series
APP63-070723 KARACHI
Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Babar Azam along with others players during a practice session at the National Stadium , ahead of their tour to Sri Lanka for the two test match series
APP64-070723 KARACHI
Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Babar Azam along with others players during a practice session at the National Stadium , ahead of their tour to Sri Lanka for the two test match series
APP65-070723 KARACHI
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR