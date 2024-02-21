Karachi Kings player James Vince playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

- Motorcyclist dies in road mishap
- Australian High Commissioner, H.E Neil Hawkins with Embassy delegation visiting stall during visit to the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman
- Meeting of District Child Protection Committee Kohat
- A group photo of under-training officers from the 39th Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management with Samrin Zehra Chief Instructor, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar at South Punjab Secretariat
- Business community calls for 30-year economic vision, charter of economy
Pakistan's National News Agency