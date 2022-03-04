PhotosSports Photos Australia’s Nathan Lyon bowls during the first day of the First Test Cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Fri, 4 Mar 2022, 4:08 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP16-040322 RAWALPINDI: March 04 Australia's Nathan Lyon bowls during the first day of the First Test Cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia APP17-040322 RAWALPINDI: March 04 Pakistan’s Azhar Ali plays a shot during the first day of the First Test Cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia RAWALPINDI APP18-040322 RAWALPINDI: March 04 Spectators enjoying the first day of the First Test Cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia