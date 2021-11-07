Anees Ur Rehman Barry giving the winning trophy to the Players of Barry`s Polo Team during the Final Match of Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace. Barry`s Polo Team won by 9-5

APP40-071121 LAHORE: November 07 - Anees Ur Rehman Barry giving the winning trophy to the Players of Barry`s Polo Team during the Final Match of Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace. Barry`s Polo Team won by 9-5. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP39-071121 LAHORE: November 07 – Players of Barry`s and FG DIn Polo teams are struggling to get hold on the ball during the Final match of Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace. Barry`s Polo Team wins by 9-5. APP photo by Rana Imran

Players in action in final match during All Sindh Ranking Badminton Tournament organized by Sindh Badminton Association at Hyderabad Club

Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match played between Chow Cheese and Total Nutrition teams for Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup 2021 Day-2 at Jinnah Polo Fields. Happy Cow Cheese beat Total Nutrition by 8-2 and qualifies for next round

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Captain (R) Muhammad Asif in a group photo with winning team during final match played between Sub Division Gilgit Green and Gilgit-01 Polo Teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground.

A view of Final hockey match as a player hit the ball into the goal during the match between port Qasim Karachi and DHA Sargodha Hockey teams for All Pakistan Sargodha Gold Cup Hockey Tournament Organized by ABJ Hockey Academy played at Hockey Stadium

Test cricketer Numan Ali giving away winner trophy to Green Pakistan cricket team players after final match of Summer Night Cricket Tournament 2021 at Gymkhana

Players of Bahawalpur and Larkana hockey teams struggling to get hold on the ball in the final match during All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Hockey Championship 2021 played at MA Khuhro Sports Complex organized by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education

National Open Polo Championship: Remounts, BN and Diamond Paints win matches

Players struggling to get hold on the ball in the final match played between Diamonds Paints and DS Polo/ASC teams during Master Paints Jinnah...

A view of final match between Gilgit and Balochistan special handball team players during first National Wheelchair Handball Championship 2021 at University of Agriculture

A view of table tennis final match between University of Sindh and MUET Jamshoro during Inter University HEC Table Tennis Championship 2021

View of final match of Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 at Jinnah Polo and Country Club between Master Paints and BN. Master Paints wins the match by 10/09

Principal of DPS & College Shahid Mehmood Director Sports and Education Board Roshan Zameer in a group photo with the winner DPS&C team in the final match of hockey tournament arranged under the aegis on Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad at Madina Town Hockey Stadium

Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup: FG Polo/Diamond Paints win trophy

A group photo of winning team Diamond Paints polo team with the trophy after final match between FG Polo/Diamond Paints VS Barry`s during Corps...