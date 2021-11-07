PhotosSports Photos Anees Ur Rehman Barry giving the winning trophy to the Players of Barry`s Polo Team during the Final Match of Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace. Barry`s Polo Team won by 9-5 Mon, 8 Nov 2021, 12:28 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP40-071121 LAHORE: November 07 - Anees Ur Rehman Barry giving the winning trophy to the Players of Barry`s Polo Team during the Final Match of Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace. Barry`s Polo Team won by 9-5. APP photo by Rana Imran APP40-071121 LAHORE: APP39-071121 LAHORE: November 07 – Players of Barry`s and FG DIn Polo teams are struggling to get hold on the ball during the Final match of Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace. Barry`s Polo Team wins by 9-5. APP photo by Rana Imran