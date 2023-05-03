Ambassador Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to Pakistan addressing Press Conference along with Pakistani Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed about Nelson Mandela talent hunt program at the National Stadium

Ambassador Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to Pakistan addressing Press Conference along with Pakistani Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed about Nelson Mandela talent hunt program at the National Stadium
APP63-030523 KARACHI: May 03 - Ambassador Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to Pakistan addressing Press Conference along with Pakistani Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed about Nelson Mandela talent hunt program at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
Ambassador Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to Pakistan addressing Press Conference along with Pakistani Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed about Nelson Mandela talent hunt program at the National Stadium
APP63-030523 KARACHI
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq is clean bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne (not pictured) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq is clean bowled by New Zealand’s Adam Milne (not pictured) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New...

Pakistani player Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistani player Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini at Parliament House

Ambassador Masood Khan speaking at Wilson Center on the future of Pak-US relations

Ambassador Masood Khan speaking at Wilson Center on the future of Pak-US relations

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini calls on Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini calls on Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen

Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran called on Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen at his office

Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran called on Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen at his office

Ambassador of Romania, Mr. Nicolae GOIA called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Ambassador of Romania, Mr. Nicolae GOIA called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Ambassador Aamir Khan Deputy Permanent Representative speaking as CoI Chair after assuming Chairmanship of the Committee on Information for the year 2023-24 at the United Nations

Ambassador Aamir Khan Deputy Permanent Representative speaking as CoI Chair after assuming Chairmanship of the Committee on Information for the year 2023-24 at the...

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada holds farewell meeting with the outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Syyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada holds farewell meeting with the outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Syyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi delivering an invitation to the Prime Minister from the UAE leadership to attend COP28, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi delivering an invitation to the Prime Minister from the UAE leadership...

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Ambassador of the Islamic republic of Iran H.E Mr. Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini calls on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Ambassador of the Islamic republic of Iran H.E Mr. Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini calls on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif