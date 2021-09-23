A view of T-20 cricket match playing between Balochistan and Northern teams during National T-20 Cup 21-22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

A view of T-20 cricket match playing between Balochistan and Northern teams during National T-20 Cup 21-22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
APP43-230921 RAWALPINDI: September 23 - A view of T-20 cricket match playing between Balochistan and Northern teams during National T-20 Cup 21-22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP75-230921 RAWALPINDI: September 23 – A view of T-20 cricket match playing between KPK and Central Punjab teams during National T-20 Cup 21-22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP43-230921

Security personnel checking the card of a person before entering into the stadium ahead of the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match being played between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of banners displayed by the authorities on Faizabad Flyover to welcome the New Zealand Cricket Team to play cricket match series in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium commencing from Friday

Players in action during a cricket match played between Hafizabad Stallions & Lahore Lions during MCL T-10 Cricket League at Niaz Stadium

Players in action during a cricket match played between Islamabad Tigers & Lahore Lions during MCL T-10 Cricket League at Niaz Stadium

People in queue to enter in the stadium to watch the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL -6 -20-21 ) between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at National Stadium

A view of second Twenty-20 match between Pakistan and South African teams played at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Players of Pakistan and South African Teams posing for group photograph at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Test Match at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of cricket match between Pakistan and South African teams on the fourth day of 2nd Test cricket match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of cricket match between Pakistan and South African teams on the fourth day of 2nd Test cricket match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of 2nd Test Cricket Match playing between Pakistan and South African cricket teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium

