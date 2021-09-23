PhotosSports Photos A view of T-20 cricket match playing between Balochistan and Northern teams during National T-20 Cup 21-22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Thu, 23 Sep 2021, 9:21 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP43-230921 RAWALPINDI: September 23 - A view of T-20 cricket match playing between Balochistan and Northern teams during National T-20 Cup 21-22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia APP75-230921 RAWALPINDI: September 23 – A view of T-20 cricket match playing between KPK and Central Punjab teams during National T-20 Cup 21-22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia APP43-230921