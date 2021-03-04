Home Photos A view of cricket match played between Emerson College and Zawaari Cricket...PhotosSports PhotosA view of cricket match played between Emerson College and Zawaari Cricket Academy teams at Zawaari Ground Thu, 4 Mar 2021, 7:23 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-040321 MULTAN: March 04 - A view of cricket match played between Emerson College and Zawaari Cricket Academy teams at Zawaari Ground. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPCB BoG approves boards of six cricket associationsA view of match between Jinnah and Victoria cricket teams during SSG Cricket League 2021Rizwan and Fawad promoted to Category A and C, respectively