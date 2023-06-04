Spectators watching final of Junior Polo Exhibition Match played between Islamabad Club Junior and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior teams at Islamabad Club Polo Ground

Spectators watching final of Junior Polo Exhibition Match played between Islamabad Club Junior and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior teams at Islamabad Club Polo Ground
APP37-040623 ISLAMABAD: June 04 – Spectators watching final of Junior Polo Exhibition Match played between Islamabad Club Junior and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior teams at Islamabad Club Polo Ground. APP/SAK/ABB/TZD
Spectators watching final of Junior Polo Exhibition Match played between Islamabad Club Junior and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior teams at Islamabad Club Polo Ground
APP37-040623 ISLAMABAD:
Spectators watching final of Junior Polo Exhibition Match played between Islamabad Club Junior and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior teams at Islamabad Club Polo Ground
APP36-040623 ISLAMABAD: June 04 – Spectators watching final of Junior Polo Exhibition Match played between Islamabad Club Junior and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior teams at Islamabad Club Polo Ground. APP/SAK/ABB/TZD
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Ambassador of UAE in Pakistan H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem AlZaabi in a group photograph with players of Islamabad Club Junior team winner of final Junior Polo Exhibition Match during prize distribution ceremony at Islamabad Club Polo Ground

Ambassador of UAE in Pakistan H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem AlZaabi in a group photograph with players of Islamabad Club Junior team winner of...

Players struggling to get control on the ball during final of Junior Polo Exhibition Match played between Islamabad Club Junior and Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Junior teams at Islamabad Club Polo Ground

Players struggling to get control on the ball during final of Junior Polo Exhibition Match played between Islamabad Club Junior and Dubai Polo and...

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi watching the final of the President’s Bodyguard Polo Cup 2023 at Islamabad Club Polo Ground

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi watching the final of the President’s Bodyguard Polo Cup 2023 at Islamabad Club Polo Ground

Lahore Qalanders players celebrated after won the Final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders players celebrated after won the Final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and...

Multan Sultan player Anwar Ali bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Multan Sultan player Anwar Ali bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan...

Lahore Qalanders player celebrated the wicket of Multan Sultan player Usman Khan bowled by Wiese during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders player celebrated the wicket of Multan Sultan player Usman Khan bowled by Wiese during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final...

Lahore Qalanders player Abdullah Shafique playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders player Abdullah Shafique playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore...

Lahore Qalanders player Sikandar Raza bowled out Khushdil Shah during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalanders at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders player Sikandar Raza bowled out Khushdil Shah during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 Final cricket match between Multan Sultan and...

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away trophy to winners of FG Polo team in Final of 2nd President of Pakistan Polo cup 2023

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away trophy to winners of FG Polo team in Final of 2nd President of Pakistan Polo cup 2023

A view of under 19 Polo Championship final at Jinnah Polo Fields between Remington JPF VS Raptors

A view of under 19 Polo Championship final at Jinnah Polo Fields between Remington JPF VS Raptors

Gen. Jehangir Karamat (Retd) in a group photo with the players of Platinum Homes Polo team after winning final of Maj. Gen. Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank at Jinnah Polo Fields

Gen. Jehangir Karamat (Retd) in a group photo with the players of Platinum Homes Polo team after winning final of Maj. Gen. Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua...

A worker busy in giving final touches the wooden chairs at Makrani Para Road

A worker busy in giving final touches the wooden chairs at Makrani Para Road