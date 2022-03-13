Spectators holding placards while watching 2nd day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium

Spectators holding placards while watching 2nd day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium
APP28-130322 KARACHI: March 13 - Spectators holding placards while watching 2nd day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Spectators holding placards while watching 2nd day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium
KARACHI
Spectators holding placards while watching 2nd day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium
Karachi March 13-Spectator holding a placards while watching the during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium.APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Spectators holding placards while watching 2nd day of second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium
APP29-130322 KARACHI: March 13 – Spectators holding national flags of Pakistan and Australia while watching 2nd day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR