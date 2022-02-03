Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium
APP77-030222 KARACHI: February 03 - Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium
APP77-030222 KARACHI:
Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium
APP78-030222 KARACHI: February 03 -Islamabad United’s Azam Khan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium
APP79-030222 KARACHI: February 03 – Quetta Gladiators Shahid Afridi bowls during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium
APP81-030222 KARACHI: February 03 -Islamabad United’s Azam Khan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR