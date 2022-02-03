PhotosSports Photos Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium Thu, 3 Feb 2022, 10:04 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP77-030222 KARACHI: February 03 - Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP77-030222 KARACHI: APP78-030222 KARACHI: February 03 -Islamabad United’s Azam Khan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP79-030222 KARACHI: February 03 – Quetta Gladiators Shahid Afridi bowls during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP81-030222 KARACHI: February 03 -Islamabad United’s Azam Khan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi