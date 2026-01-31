Saturday, January 31, 2026
APP31-310126 LAHORE: January 31 - Spectators enjoying the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB/FHA
8
APP31-310126
LAHORE
