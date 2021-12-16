PhotosSports Photos Spectators enjoying the 3rd and final T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium Thu, 16 Dec 2021, 10:18 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP46-161221 KARACHI: December 16 - Spectators enjoying the 3rd and final T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP46-161221 KARACHI: APP47-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Spectators enjoying the 3rd and final T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP48-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Spectators enjoying the 3rd and final T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP49-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Spectators enjoying the 3rd and final T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP50-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – West Indies’ captain Nicholas Pooran (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as his teammate Darren Bravo walks past during the third T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP51-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani bowls during the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi