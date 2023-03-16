Spectators enjoying during the PSL T20 cricket match playing between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying during the PSL T20 cricket match playing between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP52-150323 LAHORE: MARCH 15 - Spectators enjoying during the PSL T20 cricket match playing between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB/FHA
Spectators enjoying during the PSL T20 cricket match playing between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP52-150323 LAHORE
Spectators enjoying during the PSL T20 cricket match playing between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP53-150323 LAHORE: MARCH 15 – Spectators enjoying during the PSL T20 cricket match playing between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB/FHA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Lahore Qalanders player Haris Rauf celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket Kushdil Shah during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders player Haris Rauf celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket Kushdil Shah during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket match between...

Lahore Qalanders players celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket (Muhammad Rizwan bowled by Rashid Khan) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders players celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket (Muhammad Rizwan bowled by Rashid Khan) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket...

Lahore Qalanders players celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket (Rilee Rossouw c Haris Rauf b Zaman Khan) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalanders players celebrated the Multan Sultans player wicket (Rilee Rossouw c Haris Rauf b Zaman Khan) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8)...

Captains of Qalandars, Sultans, United, Zalmi optimistic to make it into PSL final

Captains of Qalandars, Sultans, United, Zalmi optimistic to make it into PSL final

A view of cricket match between Islmabad United & Peshawar Zalmi during PSL 8 T20 cricket match at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of cricket match between Islmabad United & Peshawar Zalmi during PSL 8 T20 cricket match at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi down Islamabad United in a thrilling PSL game

Peshawar Zalmi down Islamabad United in a thrilling PSL game

A view of T20 cricket match played between Islamabad United & Peshawar Zalmi during PSL 8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of T20 cricket match played between Islamabad United & Peshawar Zalmi during PSL 8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying while watching T20 cricket match played between Peshawar Zalmi & Islamabad United teams during PSL-8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying while watching T20 cricket match played between Peshawar Zalmi & Islamabad United teams during PSL-8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United players celebrates after taking wicket in T20 cricket match against Peshawar Zalmi during PSL-8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United players celebrates after taking wicket in T20 cricket match against Peshawar Zalmi during PSL-8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of T20 cricket match played between Peshawar Zalmi & Islamabad United teams during PSL-8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of T20 cricket match played between Peshawar Zalmi & Islamabad United teams during PSL-8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of T20 cricket match played between Peshawar Zalmi & Islamabad United teams during PSL-8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of T20 cricket match played between Peshawar Zalmi & Islamabad United teams during PSL-8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of cricket match between Quetta gladiators & Multan sultans during PSL 8 T20 cricket match at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of cricket match between Quetta gladiators & Multan sultans during PSL 8 T20 cricket match at Pindi Cricket Stadium