PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony & Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi talking to the media persons Sun, 1 Aug 2021, 5:49 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP35-010821 SARGODHA: August 01 - Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony & Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi talking to the media persons. APP APP35-010821