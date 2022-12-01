Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference.

Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference.
APP61-011222 ISLAMABAD: December 01 – Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference. APP/MOS
Special Representative to PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference.
APP61-011222 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR