Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Guest Rana Muhammad Tariq, Divisional Sports officer Maqsood Al Hassan, Sports...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSpecial Guest Rana Muhammad Tariq, Divisional Sports officer Maqsood Al Hassan, Sports Officer Amir Hameed inaugurates Cricket Tournament 2021 with shorts in opening ceremony of the Sir Sadiq Gym Khana Cricket Tournament 2021 Stadium Bahawalpur Sat, 20 Feb 2021, 11:34 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-200221 BAHAWALPUR: : February 20 - Special Guest Rana Muhammad Tariq, Divisional Sports officer Maqsood Al Hassan, Sports Officer Amir Hameed inaugurates Cricket Tournament 2021 with shorts in opening ceremony of the Sir Sadiq Gym Khana Cricket Tournament 2021 Stadium Bahawalpur. APP photo by Hassan BukhariAPP31-200221BAHAWALPUR: February 20 – Rana Muhammad Tariq addressing the opening ceremony of Cricket Tournament 2021 of the Sir Sadiq Gym Khana Cricket Tournament 2021 Stadium. APP photo by Hassan BukhariALSO READ Cricket Match playing between AL Khair and Falcon cricket Teams at the Sir Sadiq Gym Khana Cricket Tournament 2021RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCricket Match playing between AL Khair and Falcon cricket Teams at the Sir Sadiq Gym Khana Cricket Tournament 2021President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Mohammad Nasir Mirza visits the stalls during the opening ceremony of furniture and living expo...Sports Officer Amir Hameed distributing prizes among the position holder players in table tennis matches