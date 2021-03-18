Home Photos General Coverage Photos Special Guest DG NAB Headquarters Hussain Ahmed addressing during prizes distributing ceremony...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosSpecial Guest DG NAB Headquarters Hussain Ahmed addressing during prizes distributing ceremony of speech competition among the students of different schools at NAB Sukkur Region Office Thu, 18 Mar 2021, 10:59 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP63-180321 SUKKUR: March 18 - Special Guest DG NAB Headquarters Hussain Ahmed addressing during prizes distributing ceremony of speech competition among the students of different schools at NAB Sukkur Region Office. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP64-180321SUKKUR: March 18 – Special Guest DG NAB Headquarters Hussain Ahmed along with DG NAB Sukkur Region Mirza Irfan Baig distributing prizes among the position holder students of speech competition at NAB Sukkur Region Office. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarALSO READ A group photo of students on the occasion of All Pakistan Speech Competition at Islamia University Bahawalpur in connection with Pakistan Day celebrationsRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORHYDERABAD: September 19 Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani visiting different schools. APP photo by Akram Ali