Special Guest DG NAB Headquarters Hussain Ahmed addressing during prizes distributing ceremony of speech competition among the students of different schools at NAB Sukkur Region Office
APP63-180321 SUKKUR: March 18 - Special Guest DG NAB Headquarters Hussain Ahmed addressing during prizes distributing ceremony of speech competition among the students of different schools at NAB Sukkur Region Office. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP64-180321
SUKKUR: March 18 – Special Guest DG NAB Headquarters Hussain Ahmed along with DG NAB Sukkur Region Mirza Irfan Baig distributing prizes among the position holder students of speech competition at NAB Sukkur Region Office. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  A group photo of students on the occasion of All Pakistan Speech Competition at Islamia University Bahawalpur in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR