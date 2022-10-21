Special Assistant to the prime Minister on Narcotics Control, Attaullah Tarar talks to electronic media and press journalists after disqualification PTI Chairman Imran Khan by Election Commission in Federal Capital

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to media said that “we all say that we do not accept the minus one" decision after disqualification PTI Chairman Imran Khan by Election Commission in Federal Capital

Sardar Akhtar Mangal,member National Assembly,Convener of the commission to enquire and investigate the grievances of students belonging to the province of Balochisstan presiding over a meeting the commission at Parliament House in Federal Capital

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed at a closing ceremony of the 7th International Applied Business Research Conference at the International Islamic University

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed addresses a closing ceremony of the 7th International Applied Business Research Conference at the International Islamic University

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Federal Minister For Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti addressing the flood relief assistance during handing over ceremony at WHO Head Office

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Miss Shaza Fatima Khawaja in a group photo with Muslim Hands' Street Child football team at NPC before leaving to participate in street Child Football World Cup going to be held in Doha, Qatar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi is addressing a press conference at Zila Council Hall

Health workers spraying Anti-Dengue fumes to repel mosquitoes and prevent spreading of dengue fever during dengue control drive at Latifabad areas

Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed giving certificate to a position holder during Roots International Schools and Colleges & MIUC organizes high achievers ceremony

Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed in group photo with Students during Roots International Schools and Colleges & MIUC organizes high achievers ceremony

