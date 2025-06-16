Special Assistant to the Prime minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar khan held a meeting with the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Principal Information Officer at Ministry of Industries and Production

کی طرف
Khuram Maryam
-
172
Special Assistant to the Prime minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar khan held a meeting with the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Principal Information Officer at Ministry of Industries and Production
APP39-160625 ISLAMABAD: June 16 - Special Assistant to the Prime minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar khan held a meeting with the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Principal Information Officer at Ministry of Industries and Production. APP/TZD/FHA
Special Assistant to the Prime minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar khan held a meeting with the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Principal Information Officer at Ministry of Industries and Production
APP39-160625
ISLAMABAD

متعلقہ مضامینزیادہ مصنف کی طرف سے